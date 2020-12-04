SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

SunOpta stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

