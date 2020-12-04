SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

SunOpta stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit