Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $65.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,818.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $34,226,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

