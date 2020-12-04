Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.66.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit