Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.