Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 4th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SNV opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

