TD Securities Boosts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $27.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

