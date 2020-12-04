Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Sunday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.20.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

