Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

