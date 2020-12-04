The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.
AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.
The AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.
