The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

