The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Kraft Heinz worth $89,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

