The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

