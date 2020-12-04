TheStreet Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to C

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

