TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.65

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 33108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,619 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

