Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

