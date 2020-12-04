Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,697 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $38,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $74.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,209,188. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.