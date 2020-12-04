Truist Financial Corp Has $36.50 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,238 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of CSX worth $36,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

