Truist Financial Corp Has $42.65 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $171.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

