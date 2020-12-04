Truist Financial Corp Has $45.27 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

