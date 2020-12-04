Truist Financial Corp Has $49.69 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $49,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

