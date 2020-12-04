Truist Financial Corp Has $53.40 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267,980 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Aptiv worth $53,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Aptiv by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

