Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.70% of F5 Networks worth $52,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 157.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in F5 Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,706 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

