Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 199.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.07 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

