Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $498.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

