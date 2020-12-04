Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,215 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.75 and its 200 day moving average is $329.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

