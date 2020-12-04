Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

