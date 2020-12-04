Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,422 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of AXP opened at $123.12 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

