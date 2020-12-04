Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,052 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

