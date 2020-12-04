Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,049 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

