U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $44.97 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

