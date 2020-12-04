UBS Group Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $267.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $255.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.72.

Shares of DE opened at $252.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,382 shares of company stock worth $22,320,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

