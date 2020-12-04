UBS Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $70.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $64.06 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $85,256,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

