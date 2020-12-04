Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

