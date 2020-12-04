Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit