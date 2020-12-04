Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.24% of Ultra Clean worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

