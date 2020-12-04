Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.16% of Unisys worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unisys by 4,616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Unisys by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $944.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

