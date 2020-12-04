ValuEngine Lowers CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

