ValuEngine Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.33.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $242.35 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.42 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

