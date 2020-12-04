ValuEngine Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.