ValuEngine Lowers Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

