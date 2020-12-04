ValuEngine Lowers Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile
Read More: Overbought
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.