ValuEngine Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock worth $69,511,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.