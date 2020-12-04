VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of VeriSign worth $101,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $1,281,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,997.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,673,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

