Vito S. Pantilione Purchases 1,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $14,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,415.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 210.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 230,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.