Vito S. Pantilione Purchases 1,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $14,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,415.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PKBK stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%.
Several analysts have issued reports on PKBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
