Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Pi Financial currently has C$14.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.30. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

TSE WDO opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.61. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

