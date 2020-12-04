Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of WES opened at $15.61 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

