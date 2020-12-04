Whitbread’s (WTBDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

