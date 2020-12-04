William M. Fitzgerald II Buys 700 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $18.45 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

