Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $113,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after buying an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

