Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.50

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 2681552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wipro by 719.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wipro by 3,641.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

