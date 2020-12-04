Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Dec 4th, 2020

UBS Group lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

