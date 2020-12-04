Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

