X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

