Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Contura Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Contura Energy by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Contura Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Contura Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

